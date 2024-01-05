iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.3% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $380.53 and a one year high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.