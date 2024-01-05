Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Mark Kidd Sells 11,376 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRM opened at $66.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

