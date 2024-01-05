Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Mark Kidd Sells 11,376 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRM opened at $66.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.
Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.
