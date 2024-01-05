Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Robin Matlock Sells 941 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

IRM stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

