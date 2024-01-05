Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Robin Matlock Sells 941 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %
IRM stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $70.66.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.
Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IRM
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.