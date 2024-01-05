Iowa State Bank Purchases 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 104,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 199,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.34 and a 200-day moving average of $447.87. The company has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.