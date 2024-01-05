Iowa State Bank Purchases 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 104,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 199,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.34 and a 200-day moving average of $447.87. The company has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
