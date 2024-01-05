Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

