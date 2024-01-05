Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.