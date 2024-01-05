Investors Buy Large Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 44,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical volume of 20,442 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $50.25 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.