Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

