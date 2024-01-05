Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,937 shares of company stock worth $8,137,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.