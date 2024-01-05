Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.