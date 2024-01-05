Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:PMAY opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.