Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE INFY opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

