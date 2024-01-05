Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 26,458 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,049,000 after buying an additional 195,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,874,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $73.44 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

