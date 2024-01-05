Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.