Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.77.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

