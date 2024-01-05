Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

KHC opened at $37.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.