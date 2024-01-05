Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4,094.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.04.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

