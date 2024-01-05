Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,096,000 after buying an additional 777,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 440,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,461,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,497,000 after buying an additional 237,141 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.90%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

