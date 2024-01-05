Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

