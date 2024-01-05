Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,283 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

