Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 6,260 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

