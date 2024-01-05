Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 286,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 586,151 shares.The stock last traded at $15.83 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ICVX. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Icosavax Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Icosavax news, insider Niranjan Kanesa-Thasan sold 11,884 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $183,726.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,826 shares of company stock worth $2,183,337 over the last three months. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 191.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Articles

