Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

