Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

