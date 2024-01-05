HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 55.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

