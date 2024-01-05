Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 74 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

