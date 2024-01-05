HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.