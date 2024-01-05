Head-To-Head Contrast: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toll Brothers and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 2 1 9 1 2.69 Lennar 2 6 10 0 2.44

Toll Brothers currently has a consensus price target of $96.46, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Lennar has a consensus price target of $140.53, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Lennar.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Toll Brothers and Lennar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $9.99 billion 1.03 $1.37 billion $12.39 7.97 Lennar $34.23 billion 1.21 $3.94 billion $13.76 10.54

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Toll Brothers. Toll Brothers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Toll Brothers pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lennar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Toll Brothers pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toll Brothers has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Lennar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 13.73% 20.97% 11.23% Lennar 11.51% 15.84% 10.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Lennar on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.