Head to Head Contrast: Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) & Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 27.78% 16.35% 1.59% Norwood Financial 24.08% 13.82% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Norwood Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Norwood Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.61 $38.46 million $3.81 7.42 Norwood Financial $85.60 million 2.92 $29.23 million $2.91 10.65

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.