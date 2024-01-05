Head-To-Head Analysis: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Grom Social Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,685.71%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Oblong.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.41 -$16.33 million N/A N/A Oblong $5.48 million 0.49 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Risk & Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79% Oblong -102.05% -80.39% -60.73%

Summary

Oblong beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

