HC Wainwright Lowers Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Price Target to $10.00

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 458.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

COCP opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

About Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

