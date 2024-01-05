HC Wainwright Lowers Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $40.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.69. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

