Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.55. The company has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

View Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.