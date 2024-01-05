Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 167,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 139,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

CSCO opened at $50.08 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.