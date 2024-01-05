GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. GSK has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

