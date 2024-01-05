Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,938.0 days.

Shares of GPAGF stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Gruma has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gruma in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

