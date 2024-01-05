Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Critical Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for LM Funding America and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 5.44 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.28 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.75 $65.56 million $1.93 8.71

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats LM Funding America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.