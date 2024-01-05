Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

