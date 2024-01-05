Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Gravity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. Gravity has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $465.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gravity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gravity by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

