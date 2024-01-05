Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Gravity Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Gravity stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. Gravity has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $465.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
