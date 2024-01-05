Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Graco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. Graco has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.