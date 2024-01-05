Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 273,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

