Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $39.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:GIL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

