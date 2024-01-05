Fundamentum LLC Buys 894 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.53 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

