Founders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

