Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHB stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

