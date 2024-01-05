Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 563 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

CMS stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

