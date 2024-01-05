Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.