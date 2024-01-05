Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,355 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,229,313. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $165.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.