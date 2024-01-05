Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $259.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.06. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $263.25.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.