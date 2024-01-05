Foresight Global Investors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $259.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.06. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.