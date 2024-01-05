Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.98.
Several brokerages recently commented on PDYPY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($197.38) to £160 ($203.74) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.