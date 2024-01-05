Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDYPY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($197.38) to £160 ($203.74) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $84.91 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $105.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

